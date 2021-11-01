Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach. WSVN in Miami reported that the fully vaccinated singer and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert, where fans were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results. The announcer told the crowd “Jon feels great,” but was going to bed. There was no word on whether the concert will be rescheduled.