US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies with at least 100 workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the shots. That’s according to a Biden administration official who spoke Monday about pending vaccine mandate rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The White House budget office finished its review of OSHA’s proposal on Monday, and the White House is expected to release details in the next few days.