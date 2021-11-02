Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

By FRANK JORDANS and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries are pledging to end deforestation in the coming decade. It’s a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain on Tuesday hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference known as COP26. But campaigners say they need to see the details to understand its full impact. The U.K. government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan. It is backed by countries including Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States.