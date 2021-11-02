Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say 13 people were wounded by roadside bomb that exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in a Pakistani bazaar. Tuesday’s attack happened in the district of Kharan in Baluchistan province. According to police, authorities transported the wounded to hospitals. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence. Pakistan insists it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued.