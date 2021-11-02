French trawler owners still in dark over UK-French fishing

By NICOLAS GARRIGA

Associated Press

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a deadline for the British government to license more French fishing vessels or face consequences. Amid a post-Brexit dispute with Britain, the French government had given Britain until Tuesday to authorize more French boats to fish in U.K. waters. But Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and to tighten checks on vessels and trucks carrying British goods. Fishing is a tiny industry economically, but one that looms large symbolically for both Britain and France, which have long and cherished maritime traditions.