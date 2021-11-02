Mayoral races stay focused on police practices, rising crime

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters across the U.S. are picking new city leaders from candidates who have been largely defined by their stances on police and crime. Polls open Tuesday morning. Law enforcement issues came to the forefront in cities big and small after the death of George Floyd last year led to a national reckoning on racial injustice and law enforcement. The debate centered on questions of when and where police are needed — or whether they’re needed at all. It also unfolded amid an increase in homicides in the wake of the pandemic. In some big cities, fear or a desire for a middle-ground approach elevated candidates seen as more supportive of law enforcement.