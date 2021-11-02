Taliban: Blast causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says an explosion has gone off in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry wrote in a tweet that Tuesday’s blast went off at one of the gates to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital. He said the number of casualties was not immediately known. He says special forces are at the scene. Kabul residents had heard two explosions in the area, and also reported the sound of gunfire.