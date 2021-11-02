Virginia’s down-ballot: Democrats slightly trailing GOP

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Candidates for Virginia’s statewide down-ballot offices are engaged in tight races. The Democratic candidates were slightly trailing their GOP rivals Tuesday night in an echo of the unfolding governor’s race. The races were too early to call. Voters electing the lieutenant governor are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for as long as the state has existed. Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago. In another key race, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring must defeat Republican Jason Miyares to win a third term. Turnout was high throughout the state.