China’s advice to stockpile sparks speculation of Taiwan war

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A seemingly innocuous government notice encouraging Chinese people to store necessities for a potential emergency sparked panic-buying and online speculation almost immediately: Is China going to war with Taiwan? Probably not, but the attention the advice drew shows how much Chinese people are thinking about the possibility. It drew a flurry of war-mongering comments, and scattered runs on rice, noodles and cooking oil were reported in some cities. The government moved quickly to try to tamp down fears with assurances of sufficient supplies. And a state-owned newspaper said the advice was meant for people who might be in areas coming under COVID-19 lockdowns.