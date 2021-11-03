Facebook removes Ethiopian PM’s post for inciting violence

By CARA ANNA and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark. A spokeswoman for parent company Meta tells The Associated Press that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s post on Sunday violated the platform’s policies against inciting and supporting violence. Facebook has removed posts from world leaders before, although in rare circumstances. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister posted as Tigray forces took control of key cities that put them in position to move toward the capital, Addis Ababa.