Jury selection nears end in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun the final step needed to seat a jury for the murder trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery. The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man last year in coastal Georgia was captured on a cellphone video that sparked a national outcry. Attorneys at the Glynn County courthouse Wednesday were narrowing a pool of 65 potential jurors down to a final jury panel of 12 plus four alternates. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said he hopes to start the trial Thursday. Jury selection in the case took more than two weeks as potential jurors were questioned one-at-a-time about the case and whether they had strong opinions about it.