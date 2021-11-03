New Mazda cars will stop if driver suffers health problem

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Cars already know how to park themselves, warn drowsy drivers, steer back into the right lanes and propose map routes to destinations. The cars Mazda has in the works for next year in Japan know when drivers have a stroke or heart attack. By 2025, the cars will even know when drivers are about to have a sudden health problem and warn them, according to the Japanese automaker. What’s involved are data from cameras inside the car. The technology will be offered in affordable models. The technology holds promise for one of the most advanced aging societies in the world.