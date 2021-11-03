Portland, Oregon, mayor proposes increasing police budget

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A year after Portland’s police department underwent massive budget cuts — amid demands to defund the police — Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Wednesday that he is seeking more than $5 million this fall for police investments, including hiring more officers and buying body-worn cameras. The announcement comes during the city’s most violent year, with a record number of homicides — 72, surpassing its previous full-year record of 66 in 1987.