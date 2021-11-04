Afghan girls, faraway relatives worry over dreams disrupted

By MARIAM FAM and NOREEN NASIR

Associated Press

As a wary world watches to see the Taliban’s policies for women, many girls and young women in Afghanistan are afraid the future they’ve envisioned may become out of reach. They worry about missing out on big career goals as well as little freedoms and hobbies that helped connect them to far-flung families. And perhaps none are more worried for them than the faraway women who could have been them – the sisters, the cousins, the friends. Says one teenager in America with relatives in Afghanistan: “I always think that could have been me.”