Dickens takes 2nd spot in Atlanta mayoral runoff with Moore

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta City Council member Andre Dickens has clinched the second spot in a Nov. 30 runoff in the Atlanta mayor’s race. He’ll face off against current City Council President Felicia Moore, who won about 40% of the vote. Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff. Reed was seeking a return to office after serving as mayor from 2010 to 2018. But Dickens picked up momentum in recent weeks and was endorsed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in May that she wouldn’t seek a second term, creating a wide-open race to succeed her.