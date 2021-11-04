Executive of Myanmar army-linked telecom firm fatally shot

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A top executive of Myanmar’s military-linked telecommunications company has been fatally shot near his home in an apparent assassination linked to the country’s violent political unrest. The military’s information office confirmed that Thein Aung, chief finance officer of Mytel Telecommunications Co., was shot Thursday morning while walking with his wife. It said no one had claimed responsibility. The shooting was apparently carried out by militant opponents of Myanmar’s military-installed government, which seized power in February. Mytel, as an enterprise that provides revenue to the government, is a major target of the government’s foes. More than 80 of its cellphone towers have been destroyed by sabotage.