Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

By FAY ABUELGASIM

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A Sudanese family that lost a brother and son in recent protests against the coup says they will continue to demonstrate against the country’s military leaders. Twenty-year-old Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest the same day the military grabbed power, arresting civilian leaders and dissolving the country’s government. He would die from his injuries several days later in a hospital. Now, while the family is still receiving condolences, his brothers go out to protest. The military takeover more than a week ago has upended plans for the country’s future, and its transition to democratic rule.