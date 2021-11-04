Former US congresswoman Barbara-Rose Collins dies at 82

DETROIT (AP) — Barbara-Rose Collins, who represented Detroit in Congress and served on its City Council, has died after contracting COVID-19. She was 82. The Detroit News reports that Collins’ family confirmed her death Thursday to the newspaper. Christopher Collins said his mother had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but still fell ill and was hospitalized before her death. Barbara-Rose Collins, a Democrat, was elected to the U.S. House in 1990 after eight years on the City Council. She was defeated for reelection to Congress in 1996 by Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick. She was elected again to the council in 2001 and served until 2009 when she did not seek reelection.