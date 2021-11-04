Japan game maker Nintendo sees no quick fix for chips crunch

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The president of Japanese video game maker Nintendo says the shortage in computer chips needed to make its Switch machine is a serious problem unlikely to be fixed soon. Shuntaro Furukawa said Friday that the Switch sales forecast for this fiscal year was cut to 24 million machines from an earlier 25.5 million units. Furukawa said plans for the following fiscal year, and the year after, are difficult to predict. Automakers and other manufacturers around the world have been hit hard by the dearth of chips, caused by production disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.