Latinos with dark skin face more discrimination, study finds

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pew Research Center has found that skin tone impacts the everyday lives and the long-term success of Latinos in the U.S. The nonpartisan organization released findings of a survey on Thursday. Colorism, or discrimination based on skin tone, often from within someone’s own ethnic group, is a pervasive issue but is less talked about than racism in general. The Pew study found that 57% of Latinos say their skin tone affects their everyday life, and that the majority of dark-skinned Hispanics have experienced discrimination because of it.