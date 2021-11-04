Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister has again urged his information minister to step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia that threatens to destabilize the new government and escalate its economic tailspin. The prime minister on Thursday said the information minister’s resignation would help resolve a crisis with the kingdom and its Gulf Arab allies. He can’t dismiss the minister without the approval of two-thirds of his Cabinet. He also had stern words for his partners in government — the militant Hezbollah group and its allies — who have rejected calls for the minister to resign. Riyadh has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave.