Netanyahu’s hopes for a comeback dim as Israel passes budget

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has watched from the sidelines as the government that toppled him after 12 years in power passed a national budget, dealing a major blow to his hopes of a swift comeback. The man whose shadow loomed so large for so long over Israel, whose rule sparked both mass protests and cult-like devotion, has been relegated to the backbenches as opposition leader. He is far from the levers of power and exposed to serious corruption charges. The budget’s passing was a stress test for Israel’s fractious coalition government that is expected to significantly extend its rule.