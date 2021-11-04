Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks 4th straight term with foes in jail

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Back in May, the chances of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s reelection to a fourth consecutive term were looking good. His party was arranging the electoral calendar in his favor and the opposition was divided. Then a poll showed five potential opposition candidates with higher favorability ratings than Ortega. In the weeks that followed, all five were arrested, as were two other possible contenders. Fast forward to this Sunday’s vote: The potential opposition candidates are still jailed or under house arrest, their parties banned. Ortega is facing a handful of little-known candidates in a vote the European Union’s foreign policy chief calls a “fake.”