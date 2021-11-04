Spending $153, Edward Durr ousts NJ Senate leader Sweeney

By MIKE CATALINI

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney, has lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent less than $200 on the race and leaving his party reeling. Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver and political newcomer, defeated Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District. Sweeney’s defeat was unexpected and threw his party’s legislative leadership contest into limbo. Sweeney had successfully weathered a 2017 reelection battle in which the New Jersey Education Association spent millions trying to defeat him. This year, Durr won after spending just $153.31 according to state figures. The 3rd Legislative District covers parts of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.