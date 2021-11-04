Traveler with Biden tested positive for virus in Scotland

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus. The administration confirmed that Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president. The fully-vaccinated person is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine while undergoing additional tests. The person tested positive on a rapid test required for all attendees at the U.N. climate summit underway in Scotland. Biden tested negative for the virus Tuesday. Breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are rare, but have occurred somewhat more frequently as the more transmissible delta variant of the virus has become dominant.