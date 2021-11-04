Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun

By AMY FORLITI, TAMMY WEBBER and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Witnesses at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial say the first man shot on the streets of Kenosha was “hyperaggressive,” threatened to kill Rittenhouse and another man who were patrolling with guns and later lunged for Rittenhouse’s gun in an attempt to take it away. Ryan Balch is a former Army infantryman who carried an an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and walked around with Rittenhouse. He testified that Joseph Rosenbaum was upset at one point and threatened to kill him or Rittenhouse if he caught either alone. Another witness testified earlier that Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse’s gun just before he was shot.