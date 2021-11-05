Canada raises flags after months of honoring Indigenous

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says it will raise the national flag again all federal buildings after the banner had been flown at half-staff for nearly six months in honor of children whose remains were buried at Canada’s Indigenous residential schools. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked that flags flown at half-staff in May after more 200 children’s remains were found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. The raising of the flag at sunset on Sunday comes just before Canada honors war veterans on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.