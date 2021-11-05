NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR has denounced its association with the “Let’s go, Brandon” political cry that’s being used as an insult to President Joe Biden. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the top motorsports series in the United States does not want to be associated with politics “on the left or the right.” Phelps also said NASCAR will pursue action against illegal use of its trademarks on merchandise boasting the slogan. Brandon Brown won his first career NASCAR race in Alabama in October and the Talladega Superspeedway crowd chanted a vulgar slur that NBC Sports’ reporter incorrectly translated as “Let’s go, Brandon.” The phrase has become a rallying cry for Biden’s critics.