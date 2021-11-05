Vatican confirms papal trip to Greece, Cyprus in December

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will travel to Greece and the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus on a five-day trip next month. The pope will visit Larnaca, Cyprus, from Dec. 2-4, before traveling to Greece, with stops in Athens and on the island of Lesbos, from Dec. 4-6. The Vatican released no further details of the trip. The Cyprus leg had already been confirmed by Cypriot officials, who said that the pontiff will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Francis traveled previously to Lesbos in 2016 to highlight the plight of refugees.