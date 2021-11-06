Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts, but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue., The political tracking website Ballotpedia identified 96 school districts across more than a dozen states where race education and masking were part of the debate. It found that at least one anti-critical race theory or anti-mask candidate prevailed in 35 of the 86 districts in which it has determined winners, or 40%.