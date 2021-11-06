Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed. In a statement released Sunday, the government said the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone. The statement said the failed assassination attempt was with “an explosives-laden drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone.” It was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.