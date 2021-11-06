NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, its latest weapons test in recent weeks. The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that an artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday. This year’s drills were designed to inspect the mechanized units’ progress in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training throughout the North’s military, the report said. Since September, North Korea has tested newly developed missiles and urged Seoul and Washington to drop what it calls their hostile policy toward North Korea.