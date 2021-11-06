North Macedonia opposition leader wants to form new govt

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The leader of North Macedonia’s center-right opposition VMRO-DPMNE party says he has secured a majority in Parliament to submit a no confidence vote against the leftist cabinet after a small ethnic Albanian party announced it has left the ruling coalition. Hristijan Mickoski has set Monday as the deadline dateline for Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to submit his resignation to Parliament. The opposition leader said he will try to form a new cabinet or will request an early parliamentary election. Mickoski claims he has secured a majority with 61 seats in the 120-member chamber.