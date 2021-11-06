Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing

PALMA, Balearic Islands (AP) — Spanish authorities are investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca. The incident occurred late on Friday night when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport. Twelve people have been detained, including nine who left the plane, the person who was said to be ill, a companion of the person, and person who fought with officials on the plane. Another 12 are on the loose.