Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a new record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected. Chinese customs data showed October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month’s 28.1% growth. Investors looked ahead to a meeting of China’s Communist Party leaders this week for possible policy updates on technology and other industries.