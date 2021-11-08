Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

By AAMER MADHANI and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Biden predicted Monday that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul. Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV that he expected the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, would get funding in the bill that the House passed last week and he is expected to soon sign into law. Biden is beginning what is expected to be an administration-wide effort to tell the country about what the bill could mean for Americans.