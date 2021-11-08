From ground to sky, US condo collapse probe gaining steam
By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press
From the soils underground to eyes in the sky, officials say the federal probe into the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building is gaining steam but is far from completion. The National Institute of Standards and Technology did not provide any firm timetable at a meeting Monday for results on the cause of the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building. The disaster killed 98 people but officials say public expectations for a swift conclusion are misguided. Armed with $22 million from Congress, NIST has created six separate teams of experts to examine the disaster.