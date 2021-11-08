Indian creator of Int’l Emmy-nominated show hopeful of win

By VINEETA DEEPAK

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood director Ram Madhvani’s internet series “Aarya” has already received plenty of love from viewers, along with widespread critical acclaim in India. On Nov. 22, Madhvani will know whether the first season of the crime thriller wins an International Emmy, the award created to honor excellence in television programming outside the U.S. “Aarya,” one of the most popular Indian shows streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, is nominated in the best drama category. Streaming platforms have significantly increased their investment in producing or licensing Indian shows over the last few years, signing up influential names among the Bollywood elite as partners. U.S. video streaming platforms are also looking at the huge and rapidly growing Indian market to help power their own growth.