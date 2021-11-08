Mexico arrests businessman in Pegasus spyware case

By MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested a businessman on charges he used the Pegasus spyware to spy on a journalist. The software marketed by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists around the world. Mexico had the largest list — about 700 phone numbers — among the thousands reportedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest on Monday, but did not name the suspect under rules aimed at protecting presumption of innocence. A federal official not authorized to be quoted by name said the suspect is Juan Carlos García Rivera.