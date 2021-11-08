Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim’s parents

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents. A parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius was scheduled for last month and then canceled. The cancelation was partly because a meeting between Pistorius and the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he killed in 2013, was not arranged. Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 for shooting Steenkamp through a toilet door in his home. He has been eligible for parole since July. But lawyers for both parties say a meeting between Pistorius and Barry and June Steenkamp must now take place as part of the parole procedure.