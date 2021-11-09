Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed Tuesday in eastern Turkey. The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-story building at the time of the collapse but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach them. Thirteen other people were rescued earlier and two of them were being treated in intensive care. The cause of the collapse was being investigated.