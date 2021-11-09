FBI: Suspected serial killer’s tattoo played role in capture

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay Reed in the shooting deaths of two people in September. Reed was charged Saturday in two other fatal shootings that month in St. Louis County. He is also suspected of killing two people more recently in Kansas City, Kansas, and the FBI has called him a suspected serial killer.