Rhiannon Giddens, Lumineers join ‘Event for the Environment’

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of musical artists have been tapped for an online concert next month to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper. The “Peace Through Music” event is being run by the organization Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund. It will be shown on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15. Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the concert will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund. It is modeled after a similar 2020 concert that raised money for social justice causes.