US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — U.S. food banks dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge – surging food prices and supply chain issues. The higher costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples like peanut butter, which costs nearly double what it did a year ago. As holidays approach, some food banks worry they won’t have enough turkeys stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Residents picking up free groceries in Oakland said they’re grateful for the extra help as the price of dairy, meat and fuel has shot up.