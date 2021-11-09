US judge approves extradition of former Mexico governor

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. federal judge has certified the extradition of a former Mexican governor accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the final call on sending César Duarte back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time as governor of the border state of Chihuahua, but it appears likely. Last month, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that extradition was a two-way street and Mexico wanted to see more from the U.S. Mexico requested Duarte’s extradition in late 2019. The former governor sought asylum in the U.S. shortly before his arrest in July 2020.