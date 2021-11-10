Agency calls for Chicago police firings in botched 2019 raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency has recommended suspension, and in some cases potential termination, for more than half a dozen officers after a botched 2019 raid on the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a report Wednesday following its investigation into the wrongful raid on social worker Anjanette Young’s home. It recommended from one day to one year of suspension for different officers along with “up to and including separation” from the department. The report noted inadequate training and supervision surrounding how officers use warrants and the disproportionate impact on people of color.