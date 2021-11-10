Global shares mixed after US inflation report

By YURI KAGEYAMA

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed after a worrisome report on U.S. inflation that slammed into the bond market and knocked stocks lower on Wall Street. In early trading in Europe, shares rose in France and Britain, but fell in Germany. In Japan, where investors are awaiting an economic stimulus package from newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the benchmark Nikkei 225 finished higher. Shares rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong. A recent regulatory crackdown in China has weighed on technology issues, but some stocks are recovering as investors decide the selloff may have been overdone.