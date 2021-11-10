Climate finance isn’t charity, says Indian minister at COP26

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — India’s environment minister says climate finance is not charity and rich countries should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year to help poor nations adapt. Bhupender Yadav told The Associated Press in an interview that the success of the climate summit in Scotland was firmly in the hands of rich nations since the financing gap remained. A draft deal under negotiation at the summit notes “with regret” that rich nations were falling short on the $100 billion a year promise. Yadav noted India is among the few countries in the world on track to meet its climate targets before 2030. But developing countries need financing if they are to meet their climate goals.