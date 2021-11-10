Florida sheriff says department lost 9 employees to COVID-19

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — COVID-19 has had a staggering impact on the sheriff’s department in Broward County, Florida. During a memorial service for nine employees who died from the virus, Sheriff Gregory Tony said well over half of the department’s 5,600 workforce had been exposed, and a third contracted the disease. He told mourners, “we didn’t lose one, two, three — we lost nine.” Many states and cities are requiring public employees to be vaccinated against COVID, which is now the highest cause of death among law enforcement officers. In Florida, Gov. Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited vaccine mandates. The sheriff didn’t mention vaccines, but urged his people to remain vigilant in the pandemic.