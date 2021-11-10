Lofven steps down, paving way for Sweden’s 1st female PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has stepped down after seven years in office. Lofven will continue as as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed, but his resignation on Wednesday paves the way for his replacement as leader of the Social Democratic Party to become Sweden’s first female head of government. The speaker of Sweden’s parliament is expected to ask Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson whether she can find support in the 349-seat Riksdag assembly to form a Cabinet. No time frame was announced. Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can govern as long as a majority of parliament is not against them.